Titans Aware of Raiders Defense’s Tools

While the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-2 entering Week 3, the Tennessee Titans are aware of the defensive tools the Silver and Black hold.

The Raiders limited the Arizona Cardinals last week to zero points in the first half before falling apart and losing in overtime.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says he needs to be aware of the pressure given by the Silver and Black’s two edge rushers, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

"Talented edge players that they have between Chandler [Jones] and Maxx [Crosby] on the other side,” Tannehill said via Raiders.com. “Guys who play fast, they're long, they're active, they play hard and they're disruptive. Definitely have to be aware of those guys and have a plan for them."

Meanwhile, Titans running back Derrick Henry says since the Raiders defense can change by series, that’s one thing he will be aware of.

"They switch up a lot, give you a lot of different fronts,” Henry said. “You might have something on one series and a whole other defense on another series."

The Raiders kick off against the Titans 10:00 AM PDT / 1:00 PM EDT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1