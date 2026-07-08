How Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Demanding Respect Around League

Over the last couple of days, we have learned how the league views the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2026 NFL season.

While the Raiders are not viewed as a competitive team overall, that does not mean there are no star players at specific positions. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released information from conversations around the league about how league executives rank the top-10 pass rushers in the NFL. Here is where Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby was listed.

Fowler's Thoughts

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The battle really began at number three between Houston's Will Anderson Jr. and Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby," Fowler said. "Which got me to thinking, 'What would Baltimore's defense look like with Maxx Crosby?' I know they negated the trade because of the knee issue they were concerned about. But talking to people around the league on Crosby, there is such deep respect."

"He's number four as a pass rusher; he might be number four overall of any defensive position because he is so good all around. This quote from an NFC executive says it right. 'He's a bad [expletive]. Versus the run, the pass, whatever. He's a pain in the backside all game - a truly great player.'"

Overall Reaction

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs to the sidelines after picking up a fumbled ball from Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) during early first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday November 6, 2022. The Jaguars trailed 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Bs Jaguars Vs R 37 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No one ever doubts the 28-year-old pass rusher's greatness, but his career has been mostly wasted on an organization that has been teetering between mediocre and irrelevant. Crosby's one career playoff game appearance speaks to that.

As Fowler briefly mentioned, Crosby was thought to be on the move to Baltimore, but as we all know, that trade fell through the cracks. Nevertheless, the Raiders have constructed a competitive roster that could cause issues for several teams this upcoming season. The front office has completely revamped the defense , surrounding Crosby with multiple marquee players, especially in the front seven.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite injury concerns and Crosby approaching age 30, the league still recognizes that the two-time All-Pro pass rusher impacts the game in many ways. Most edge rushers pride themselves on exclusively generating pressure and piling up sacks. However, Crosby strives to disrupt on every single play, echoing what the anonymous NFC executive said.

Overall, Crosby is one of the most complete players in the league, and if the Raiders can finally establish themselves as a competent team this season, they could make a push for the playoffs. If Las Vegas sneaks into the postseason, we could finally see Crosby's influence on full display on the biggest stage. Watching Crosby play meaningful games at the end of the season is what the Silver and Black are hoping for.