Tyree Gillespie Traded to Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie has been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick

With cuts now beginning in NFL training camps, there are going to be a lot of players that won't be on their current teams by the beginning of this season. 

The Las Vegas Raiders have already let go of multiple veterans, with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive tackle Vernon Butler among the notables. 

They also completed a trade, sending second-year safety Tyree Gillespie to the Tennessee Titans for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. 

The Raiders fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gillespie was part of the last draft class of the Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock regime. 

He didn't have a significant role on the team's defense last season, relegated to a depth role behind starting safeties Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram. 

Gillespie was active for only 11 games last season and played 13 total snaps on defense. 

Going on injured reserve in November didn't help Gillespie, and the most action he saw last season was on special teams, where he played about half of the Raiders special teams snaps last season. 

Gillespie's playing status hadn't improved a lot so far this preseason, playing 40 combined snaps in the Raiders two wins. 

He had earned a decent 71.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in those snaps, but it's clear that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler wanted to go in a different direction. 

That direction would seem to be going to veteran safety Duron Harmon as the primary third safety on the team. 

It's not surprising to see the Raiders go in that direction, with Harmon having played on the New England Patriots for many years that Ziegler was in their front office and McDaniels was their offensive coordinator. 

If anything, it only reemphasizes the maligned draft record that will define Gruden and Mayocks tenures as head coach and GM. 

Gillespie will go down as one of the many casualties that are no longer around from that era, but at the very least, he'll have a new opportunity with the Titans. 

For the Raiders, they'll now go froward through the rest of training camp with a clear rotation at safety. 

