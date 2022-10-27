Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepared for a road match with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team went on to complete their first practice of the week.

The team also released their first injury report of week eight shortly after their first practice on Wednesday.

A total of 13 players were listed on the report, some returning to practice for the first time since missing last week’s game, others practicing on limited roles while a handful of players did not practice due to illnesses.

The Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller returned to practice. While he was limited, it’s still good news for the Raiders who have been short in that position.

Also limited on Wednesday were quarterback Derek Carr (back), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), wide receiver Mack Hollins, running back Josh Jacobs (foot), WR Hunter Renfrow (hip), WR DJ Turner (hamstring) and linebacker Jayon Brown, who continues to linger a hamstring injury.

There must be something in the air in Las Vegas as defensive ends Tashawn Bower and Clelin Ferrell, safety Johnathan Abram, and wide receiver Davante Adams were all non-participants because of an illness.

Linebacker Divine Deablo was the other non-participant on Wednesday’s practice, as he deals with back and ankle injuries.

As for the Saints, 11 players appeared in the injury report.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all non-participants.

Thomas hasn't played since Week 3, while Landry has been sidelined since Week 4.

Guard Andrus Peat (chest), wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (ankle), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were all limited.

While guard Calvin Throckmorton (hip), defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) were full-participants.

Not listed on the report, the Saints sent cornerback Bradley Roby to the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

We'll continue to monitor both the Raiders and Saints injury reports as the week goes on.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.