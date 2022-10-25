Skip to main content

Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR

The Saints lost Bradley Roby early in the game on Thursday, and he now goes to injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent foot injury. He was spotted in the locker room following the game with a boot on. For the moment, the Saints are down to two healthy cornerbacks, Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson. Chris Harris Jr. could be an option to add, but the team cannot elevate him from the practice squad again. He'd have to be added to the active roster.

We'll see if Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) make their way back onto the field on Wednesday, which would be a welcomed sight after the team's mini-bye. Roby will have to miss at least four games, and the team has P.J. Williams also on IR. 

As for Kirkwood, there was some optimism that he'd be available for Thursday night, but the Saints released him before the game to make room for Alontae Taylor. Kirkwood's outlook will depend heavily on Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19137955_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players Most Likely to be Traded

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19073840_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19267507_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Unforced Errors Cost Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19266118_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Will Saints' Soul-Searching Pay Off?

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19073847_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19030005_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week-8 Saints QB Debate: SNN Roundtable

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19073847_168388561_lowres
Game Day

NFC South Game Day: Live Games Thread | Week 7

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19266198_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

The Five Most-Surprising Saints Players Through the First Part of the Season

By Bob Rose