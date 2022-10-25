The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent foot injury. He was spotted in the locker room following the game with a boot on. For the moment, the Saints are down to two healthy cornerbacks, Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson. Chris Harris Jr. could be an option to add, but the team cannot elevate him from the practice squad again. He'd have to be added to the active roster.

We'll see if Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) make their way back onto the field on Wednesday, which would be a welcomed sight after the team's mini-bye. Roby will have to miss at least four games, and the team has P.J. Williams also on IR.

As for Kirkwood, there was some optimism that he'd be available for Thursday night, but the Saints released him before the game to make room for Alontae Taylor. Kirkwood's outlook will depend heavily on Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle).

Read More Saints News