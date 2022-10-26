Week Eight: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) will be looking to extend their win-streak on Sunday as they hit the road and take on the New Orleans Saints (2-5) at the Caesars Superdome.

Both teams are hoping to salvage their season from their early struggles, but only one team will be taking a step forward of doing so.

The Raiders offense has been clicking as expected, running back Josh Jacobs has been running the ball with vengeance and the offensive line has vastly improved, but come this Sunday, they’ll face some potential matchups offensively that they will have to overcome.

Score Points: As the Raiders enter Week Eight as a slight favorite (-1.5) over the Saints, the Raiders will need to cover the spread and score a lot more points than the Saints if they want to win on Sunday.

The Raiders scored a season-high 38 points in their Week Seven win over the Houston Texans.

They’re going against a Saints team that nearly ranks in the bottom of the rankings (31st) in points allowed, with 28.6 points per game.

The Saints haven't held their opponents to less than 28 points in their last four games.

Wounded Secondary: If there’s a game that can ease Jacobs from carrying the team on his back, this is the one.

Offensively there are some favorable matchups but none like this one.

Once the anchor on defense, the secondary is now a major weakness due to injuries across the roster.

Saints cornerback Bradley Roby was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, joining cornerback P.J. Williams.

Safety Justin Evans stepped into Roby’s slot position last week, and there were times where matchups didn’t seem favorable on his end.

There may be some adjustments coming this week during practice but if they don’t find a solution by Sunday, it can truly be an area the Raiders will expose.

