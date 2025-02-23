A Look At One Trade to Reunite Raiders' Pete Carroll With DK Metcalf
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
Next up for the Raiders is free agency, it opens up next month. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
The team also has to think about what players they want to bring back that will be hitting the open market in March. They have key players that want to be back next season but it is not promised if they all will be on the Raiders next season.
A move that the Raiders can make to improve their team is will not be in free agency but in a trade.
The 33rd Team made a trade pitch that sees the Raiders receiving Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and a 2025 No. 137 overall pick. The Seahawks will be receiving the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The trade will reunite Metcalf with Carroll. Carroll drafted Metcalf during his time as head coach of the Seahawks. Carroll loves Metcalf's game and always has always spoken highly of him.
"We know how much Pete Carroll loves Metcalf, and there would be no problem with him fitting into the culture of Las Vegas," said NFL Analyst Marcus Mosher. "Giving up a second-round pick feels a bit steep, but a third-round pick probably wouldn’t get it done."
"If the Raiders can secure a quarterback in free agency like Sam Darnold, this trade makes even more sense, as they will want to surround him with plenty of weapons."
"And then, they can use the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to shore up the offensive line or to continue to build the defense. Either way, those two moves (adding Darnold and trading for Metcalf) help the Raiders become relevant right away, and that’s Carroll's goal."
A trade like this will send a message to Raider Nation that the team is all in to win now and not wait to turn things around.
