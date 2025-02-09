Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reveals How Pete Carroll Can Turn Things Around
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in two key people that will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Now Carroll will get to work and set up the Raiders to turn things around in Las Vegas. The process for Carroll is nothing new. We have seen Carroll in the past turn things around for teams. We seen him do it in college at Southern California. And when he returned to the National Football League with the Seattle Seahawks. He led both to the top and now he will look to do the same with the Raiders.
Raiders face of the franchise and star defensive end Maxx Crosby believes in Carroll and believes he can turn things around in Las Vegas for the Raiders.
"Every year you have to start from square one," said Crosby to ESPN Radio during Super Bowl Week. "You do not just start oh yeah we pick off from where we left off, that is not how it works. Across the board we have new coaches and new players we will see. We are going to bring in new players and draft new players. It is about alignment. You have to have everybody on the same page to have a chance. If you do not have that you do not have no chance."
"I feel that Pete Carroll knows how to win. He has proven that, college and pros. So, you can say whatever about age all you want. That dude has more energy I guarantee you than everybody that has made one comment about his age. People can say whatever until you prove them wrong and show them you can say whatever."
"Being in my position like I get why the Raiders get heat; we have not done it yet. For me I am optimistic, and I just want to be part of a consistent winner everything I have seen so far and the conversations I have with the front office, ownership, Pete, to everyone involved have been good. I am excited."
