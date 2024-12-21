Late-Round WRs Raiders Could Consider in Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders cannot enter the 2025 season without improving their wide receiver room in the offseason.
The Raiders currently have Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker as their top receiver options, with tight end Brock Bowers as the No. 1 option in the offense.
While General Manager Tom Telesco could sign a star receiver like Tee Higgins in free agency, he could also add a rookie through the 2025 NFL Draft. No matter how he goes about it, the Raiders need more wide receiver talent.
If they want to wait until the late draft rounds to find a receiver, that shouldn’t be a problem. There will be plenty of talented receivers on Day 3 of the draft.
But who are they?
Let’s break down a few.
Tory Horton, Colorado State - A knee injury cut his 2024 season short, but Horton has shown he has star potential.
In 2023 for the Rams, Horton caught 96 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. Through six games in 2024, he caught 26 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Horton is an impressive route runner with a large catch radius. The Raiders could take him late and make him a red-zone threat.
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana - Sarratt has improved his draft stock tremendously after transferring to Indiana from James Madison.
In one season with the Hoosiers, Sarratt caught 49 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the top option in an Indiana offense, one of the most explosive in college football.
Sarratt does not have blazing speed, but he is a good route runner who can create separation and make contested catches. If the Raiders want a possession receiver with big-play potential, Sarratt would make a great selection.
Ricky White III, UNLV - One of college football’s leading receivers in the last two seasons, White has flown under the radar in draft circuits so far.
White was third in college football in receiving in 2023 and finished the regular season in 2024 with 79 receptions for 1,042 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has over 3,100 receiving yards in three years with the Rebels.
White is a big-play receiver with good speed and the ability to win downfield. He does not have the biggest frame, but his route running and separation skills give him the chance to be dynamic at the next level.
