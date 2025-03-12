Latest Mock Draft Gives Raiders New Top Need
The Las Vegas Raiders finally got their quarterback for next season. Last week, the Silver and Black traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is expected to be the man under center in 2025.
Now as the Raiders navigate through the rest of the free agency it is clear that their next biggest need on the offensive side of the ball is at the running back position.
Last season for the Raiders it was like they had no run game for most of the season. They tried multiple backs and changing up schemes, but the Silver and Black did not find success.
Now that the Raiders took care of the quarterback position they can look to use their sixth overall pick in next month's draft on a top running back.
ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Field Yates dropped his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft and he had the Raiders selecting a top running back.
The Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State with their first-round pick.
"With Geno Smith aboard as the starting quarterback, the Raiders can add the final member of my four-man top tier of prospects, which includes Hunter, Carter, Graham and Jeanty. A Pete Carroll-coached team is always going to make the running game a substantial priority," said Yates.
"Jeanty shows elusiveness, power and vision as a runner, and he can chip in with the pass game. But there are also still some running back dominoes that need to fall in free agency, which could pivot this pick."
Jeanty had one of the best, if not the best season of any college running back of all time.
He led his small school Boise State to the College Football Playoffs and was a Heisman Finalist. He finished last season with 2,601 yards on 374 carries, 29 touchdowns, and was a first-team All-American.
Because the Silver and Black took care of the quarterback position last week, they now have flexibility with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders have options and we can see them take any position player with that pick.
The Raiders can get their running back at the top and having a new quarterback and young running back can be exactly what the offense needs.
