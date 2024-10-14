Latest News in Former Raiders Coach's Lawsuit Should Terrify NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned from the team in 2021 over leaked emails. Now, he has a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, seeking monetary damages for allegedly leaking emails to get him fired.
A new break in the ongoing lawsuit might have Goodell sweating. Per the Associated Press, the Nevada high court is reviewing a previous decision that dismissed Gruden's case.
"The state's highest court isn't scheduling oral arguments but said Thursday that all seven justices will reconsider findings after a panel split 2-1 in a May 14 decision to dismiss the case," the AP wrote, per ESPN. "The same three justices July 1 rejected, by the same 2-1 margin, a request from Gruden's attorneys to reconsider. The panel decided the league could move the civil case into arbitration that might be overseen by a defendant, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Two justices said Gruden knew when he signed a contract with the Raiders that the NFL used arbitration to resolve disputes. The dissenting justice said it would be 'outrageous' for Goodell to arbitrate a dispute in which he is a named defendant."
For Gruden, it is all about getting the case to the discovery process. We previously reported that this lawsuit could cost Goodell his job. Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. wrote about a path to victory for Gruden based on information given to him by attorney Sam Mirejovsky of the Sam & Ash law firm.
Note the implication of support from Raiders owner Mark Davis -- whose attorneys Gruden hired.
"If true, Goodell and the NFL should be extra worried because they are fighting two well-funded and aggrieved opponents -- one of whom is in the shadows and not technically a part of the lawsuit," Carpenter wrote. "Now that Gruden’s case has survived dismissal, Gruden’s legal team can begin the discovery process to determine if in fact Goodell and the NFL conspired against him and the Raiders. Gruden’s lawyers can demand emails, memos, phone logs, text messages, and even metadata to support their claim. Gruden’s team can demand that Goodell sit for a deposition and give testimony under oath. Short of a few procedural maneuvers to delay the process, there’s not much the NFL can do to stop this from happening.
"This part is important: NO company -- let alone the NFL -- wants hostile parties rummaging through their desk drawers. The only way a defendant can stop the discovery process is to offer the plaintiff an irresistible sum of money. Unfortunately for the NFL, that might be a number that doesn’t exist because Gruden -- and Mark Davis -- are out for blood, not cash."
