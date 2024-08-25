Latest Update Might Have Indicated Justin Herbert's Status for Week 1 vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has battled all offseason to get back to full health after suffering a season-ending finger injury last season, which had him miss the final four games of the season.
The Chargers quarterback has lately been dealing with a foot injury, having been in a walking boot throughout camp. He did not play in any of Los Angeles' preseason games.
However, it's sounding like Herbert should be available when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town in two weeks.
On the Chargers' broadcast of their final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Dan Fouts revealed, “He [Herbert] told me last night that his right foot has healed completely and is no longer an issue.”
Herbert has been practicing lately and even came out in pads for his pre-game workout on Saturday.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw from Herbert in his first week back in practice.
"I'm gonna leave it up to you guys to come up with the right adjective," the first-year Chargers coach said. "Every one I come up with in my head doesn't do it justice. ... It's been infectious for the whole team too."
Herbert has a long history with the Silver and Black already, despite only going into his fifth NFL season. The former Pro-Bowl quarterback has averaged nearly 290 passing yards in seven career games against the Raiders, continuously proving to be a tough task for the Raiders every time they meet. Las Vegas went 3-4 in those contests.
Herbert, of course, was not present when the Raiders put up 63 points on Los Angeles when they hosted the Chargers in Week 15 last season. Expect a more hard-fought battle this time around, especially if Herbert gets the start.
The Raiders will take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST.
These two teams have split the season series in each of the last two seasons. Before there's any thoughts about wanting to win the series this year, the focus has to be stealing Week 1 in Los Angeles, where the Raiders have not defeated the Chargers since 2020.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.