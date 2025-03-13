Lonnie Johnson on Finding Home with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders signed a special teamer with the potential to be more in Lonnie Johnson Jr., whose latest team was the Carolina Panthers.
Johnson was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019 -- and he has been looking for stability ever since. A home has eluded him, as he had stints with Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Panthers -- all by the age of 29.
With the Raiders, he is looking to find something permanent, as he told reporters on Thursday.
"It's been stressful, honestly. ... If we really being honest about," said Johnson. "But like I said, I got some coaches here that believe in me and they want to see what I can do, give me an opportunity to work my way back on to the defense and show what I can do defensively, whether that is at nickel, corner, or safety. You know, like I said it was just stressful, just bouncing around like that.
"Part of it was my fault, I asked for the trade out of Houston and I think it just trickled down from there. ... It was a learning mistake, and I'm still learning from it, but now I'm ready to go and hopefully I can make this my home and just finish my career here."
Per a Raiders press release, "Johnson Jr., a 6-foot-2, 213-pound safety, originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (54th overall) by the Houston Texans in 2019 and spent three years with the club (2019-21) before playing with the Tennessee Titans (2022) and New Orleans Saints (2023) during his six-year career.
"He has appeared in 83 career games with 20 starts and totaled 173 tackles (125 solo), four interceptions, 15 passes defensed and one fumble recovery, while adding 25 total tackles on special teams.
"A native of Gary, Ind., Johnson Jr. played two seasons (2017-18) at the University of Kentucky after transferring from Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He recorded 64 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, 12 passes defensed, two blocked kicks, one interception and one forced fumble in 26 games (18 starts) at Kentucky."
