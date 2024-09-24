Looking at Raiders' O’Connell's 2024 Debut
As the fourth quarter loomed and the Las Vegas Raiders already faced an 18-point deficit in its eventual loss to the Carolina Panthers, Gardner Minshew II threw an interception on the Raiders side of the field. That play put the exclamation point, or even a question mark, on the game for Las Vegas.
The Raiders' coaching staff had seen enough from all three aspects and decided to try and find some positivity from the embarrassing home opener that it was. They decided that it would be a good time to see what backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell could do for the first time this season.
With over 4 minutes left in the game, O’Connell jogged onto the field with the Raiders' offense. He was evaluating the field, connecting on check-down passes, converting on fourth downs, making throws while the pocket collapsed and making throws on the run.
The highlight of his day came with over a minute left inside the opposing red zone. After an aggressive pump fake to sike out the defense, O’Connell fled the pocket to his right and released the ball to the side of the end zone just before getting tackled by two Panther defenders. He completed the touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker.
O’Connell’s touchdown pass gave remaining fans inside Allegiant Stadium something to cheer about.
After three weeks, the Raiders' offense has been a rollercoaster. From not producing much in Week 1 to coming back to win by firing through the air against a top-tier AFC team, this team needs stability.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday that the Raiders are keeping Minshew as the starter, but O'Connell did leave a positive to think about down the road. The second-year quarterback lost the position battle to Minshew shortly before the start of the season.
Nevertheless, O’Connell finished the day 9-for-12 with 82 passing yards, including a touchdown. He got to use his experience gained last season, a rookie campaign in which he started in 10 games, throwing 12 touchdowns and completing 62% of his passes. On those passes, O'Connell accounted for 2,218 yards on the year.
While making his 2024 regular season debut on Sunday, O'Connell provided insight to his teammates and coaches that he can still contribute when his number gets called.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.