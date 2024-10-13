Looking at the Epic History Between Raiders, Steelers
As the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) on Sunday, it is anticipated to be another thrilling game in this historic rivalry.
Although it is not a playoff game, both of these teams are fighting for wins to help enhance their postseason hopes. Playing in the same conference, these two organizations do not meet every season (though, this will be the third straight year they go head-to-head). However, they do have a rich tradition dating back to 1970.
The Raiders and Steelers have battled on the gridiron 32 times. Through the years, it has been very competitive and almost dead even, as just one game has separated the two teams. Raider Nation has the upper hand by winning 17 of the 32 games.
Through all the years, it has been lined up that these two historic organizations meet in a playoff format. For recent and new Raider fans, this may come as a surprise, but those who have followed the team and been a part of the organization for many years recall the rivalry they had in the '70s.
The most iconic game in the rivalry, of course, was their meeting in the 1972 AFC Divisional round, also known as the "Immaculate Reception."
After that, the teams faced each other three times in the AFC Championship with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line -- 1974, January 1976 and December 1976. The Raiders won only one of those three games but went on to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Three more times they have seen each other in playoff games dating back to 1972, 1973 and 1984.
The Raiders may have the overall battle, but they are 1-2 when facing the Steelers when representing Las Vegas. The Raiders have been defeated in the past two meetings, losing 18-23 back in 2023 and 10-13 in 2022.
With just one game being the difference in the all-time series, the point differential is pretty close. The Raiders ultimately have the advantage and have combined for 668 points compared to the Steelers' 633.
The Raiders look to attack the Steelers' defense as they have allowed 20-plus points in back-to-back weeks after starting the season allowing 10 or less in each of the first three weeks of the season.
