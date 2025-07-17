BREAKING: Raiders' Division Rival Suffers Blow Just Before Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have had their fair share of battles over the years, as the AFC West foes usually make for a solid matchup.
Although the Chargers have won three of the last four matchups between the two, aside from last season, they split their matchups evenly every year since 2020. From 2010 to 2019, the Raiders and Chargers' series record was tied 10-10.
The Raiders and Chargers are once again set to face off against each other, with what should be another evenly matched slate of games this upcoming season. However, the Chargers just lost one of it's offseason additions to retirement, with training camp just around the corner.
The Chargers drafted wide receiver Mike Williams with the seventh-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a vital part of the team's overall rise from 2017 until he and the Chargers parted ways in 2023.
Williams played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets last season. He reunited with the Chargers earlier this offseason.
Williams played in over 100 games for the Chargers, starting for over half of them. He registered 5,104 yards on 330 receptions, averaging over 15 yards per catch, and notching 32 touchdowns.
He has the second-highest per-catch average of any player in the league with at least 250 catches since the Chargers drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams' career will be in part remembered by the several injuries that derailed multiple seasons during his career. He only appeared in a full season twice during his eight seasons in the league. Still, he was a serviceable receiver and a threat defenses had to worry about when healthy.
While his impact on the upcoming season would have been questionable, he is still one less talented player the Raiders must concern themselves with when the two teams face off this upcoming season.
The Raiders' first home game under Pete Carroll will be on Monday Night Football against the Chargers. The early-season matchup presents the Raiders with an opportunity to get the season off to a strong start.
A home win against a talented Chargers team would be a great start to Carroll's tenure with the Raiders, regardless of what happens in their Week 1 matchup on the road against the New England Patriots.
