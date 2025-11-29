Pete Carroll, Raiders Facing This Familiar Hurdle in Week 13

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost five games in a row. A change at offensive coordinator is a quick decision the Raiders hope will have an immediate impact on what has been the worst offense in the National Football League.

Las Vegas needs a spark of some kind, with few options of how to find one available to them. However, firing two coordinators is a legitimate attempt at finding that spark.

Watch Pete Carroll Discuss Below

Raiders and Chargers Meet Again

The Raiders have lost five consecutive games and nine of their last 10. Their matchup on Sunday against the Chargers presents them an unfavorable, but familiar opponent. Las Vegas is in last place in the AFC West, but anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Las Vegas' recent switch to Greg Olson over Chip Kelly should at least give the Raiders' offense somewhat of a different look the next time they take the field, but only time will tell if that is what happen. At the very least, the Raiders are bringing something new to divisional matchup.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had little luck as of late. Their Week 2 loss to the Chargers all but set their current spiral into place. Las Vegas entered Week 2 riding an emotional Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, only for Geno Smith to throw an interception on his first pass against the Chargers.

On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how both teams' familiarity with each other will come into play on Sunday. It almost always does in divisional matchups. Still, the Raiders must find a way to use the unknown of Olson's impact on their offense to their advantage.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks away from head coach Pete Carroll in a game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Yeah, we just have a lot of familiarity and knowing their coaches and how they do things, so it doesn't feel like it's that much different. They've had to make some adjustments because of their injuries that they've had. So, as always, it's who you got on game day that's available to you. And so, there's some question," Carroll said.

“We'll see if the runner -- I don't know if they've announced that the runner's back or not. We'll see what happens there. But they're a little bit different because they had to be, and they're really good coaches, so they've made really good adjustments, and they made the most of their personnel.

“One of the things they do, they really do highlight their personnel, and they use guys in roles, and it's very specific, and they've been doing that for a long time."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) walks slowly off the field after sustaining a possible injury against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Never miss one story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE