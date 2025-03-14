BREAKING: Former Raiders DB Epps to Sign with AFC Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost another safety.
Marcus Epps is signing with the New England Patriots, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Veteran safety Marcus Epps signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million, per source," he wrote in the Tweet. "Epps has 45 career starts. Coming off a torn ACL, he's expected to be cleared well before training camp."
Epps was signed by the Raiders in 2023. He played 20 games with the Raiders, starting in each game. He suffered the season-ending ACL injury in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
His injury paved the way for Isaiah Pola-Mao to step in and shine for the Raiders, something Las Vegas Raiders On SI's Carter Landis was able to prophesize early.
"The NFL is a 'next-man-up' league. The next player on the depth chart must be ready when the opportunity presents itself," Landis wrote after the injury. "That player is likely Isaiah Pola-Mao. The third-year, undrafted player out of USC has been productive in a reserve role. Now, he gets his opportunity as a starter alongside Tre’von Moehrig. Pola-Mao has 44 total tackles, three for loss, three quarterback hits, a pass defended, an interception, and two sacks in three years with the Silver and Black. He has appeared in 30 games as a Raider.
"According to Pro Football Focus, Pola-Mao can play all over the field. He has played most of his snaps at free safety (105). However, Moehrig mans that position, so Pola-Mao will have to slide over to strong safety. Thankfully for Patrick Graham’s defense, Pola-Mao is versatile. He has also played 75 snaps in the box and 34 up close to the line of scrimmage. The Raiders can use Pola-Mao all over the field, so his versatility should be a welcome sight."
Of course, Pola-Mao is now looking to be a starting safety for the Raiders in 2025.
The Raiders also lost Tre'von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Both players were also starters, and the Silver and Black will have to fill those holes as well. The Raiders brought in do-it-all safety Jeremy Chinn from Washington, who should be an impact player Day 1.
