How Raiders Move Forward at Safety After Epps Injury
Things have not gone well for the Las Vegas Raiders to begin the 2024 NFL season.
Days after finding out defensive end Malcolm Koonce will miss the rest of the season due to injury, the Raiders learned that starting safety Marcus Epps suffered a torn ACL in their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
This is a major loss for the Raiders. Epps was a communicator on the back end who thrived as both a run defender and in coverage.
However, the NFL is a "next-man-up" league. The next player on the depth chart must be ready when the opportunity presents itself.
That player is likely Isaiah Pola-Mao. The third-year, undrafted player out of USC has been productive in a reserve role. Now, he gets his opportunity as a starter alongside Tre’von Moehrig.
Pola-Mao has 44 total tackles, three for loss, three quarterback hits, a pass defended, an interception, and two sacks in three years with the Silver and Black. He has appeared in 30 games as a Raider.
According to Pro Football Focus, Pola-Mao can play all over the field. He has played most of his snaps at free safety (105). However, Moehrig mans that position, so Pola-Mao will have to slide over to strong safety.
Thankfully for Patrick Graham’s defense, Pola-Mao is versatile. He has also played 75 snaps in the box and 34 up close to the line of scrimmage. The Raiders can use Pola-Mao all over the field, so his versatility should be a welcome sight.
Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders could opt to see more from former fifth-round selection Chris Smith II. The former Georgia Bulldog saw just 22 snaps last season and has not yet seen the field for a defensive snap.
Smith had some intriguing qualities coming out of last year’s draft, and he could have the opportunity to show them now that Epps is out.
If the Raiders want to add a free-agent safety for depth in the short term, they could choose to sign someone like Micah Hyde or Jayron Kearse. Those players will likely not perform the same way they did in their primes, but they should provide at least some production.
The Raiders' loss of Epps hurts them significantly. However, it does not mean the season is over. The Raiders still have plenty of options as they move forward without Epps.
