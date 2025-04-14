Mason Graham a Fit with the Raiders' Talented Defensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a quiet but productive offseason. After multiple seasons and offseasons of instability and numerous storylines, a quiet offseason is probably a good thing for the Silver and Black. They hope sweeping changes lead to improved results next season.
However, to make that happen, Las Vegas will need another productive draft class. After posting one of their best draft classes in the last decade last season, the Raiders enter this draft with a new general manager who will undoubtedly see things differently than the Raiders previous GMs.
Still, Las Vegas has one of the top picks in the draft and cannot afford to miss. Although the Raiders have a long history of first round misses, a second consecutive draft haul that produces multiple starters could be the start of them changing the narrative.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News analyzed a few of the best fits for the Raiders in the upcoming NFL Draft. Most believe the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty but there is no guarantee he will be available or that the Raiders would select him if he were available.
Las Vegas could choose several other players and still have a successful draft haul, including defensive lineman Mason Graham. Moraitis believes Graham would be one of the best fits for the Raiders aside from Jeanty.
"The Raiders have a lot invested on the interior of their defensive line already in Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler, but Butler is a one-trick pony thanks to his struggles against the run and is better suited as a rotational piece," Moraitis said.
"Graham posted pass-rush and run defense grades of 81.1 and 92.6, respectively, in 2024, showing he can make a huge impact in both areas. If Graham becomes the player many think he can be, the Raiders would have a nightmare duo up the middle, and impressive depth with Butler rotating in."
The Raiders have made a number of additions this offseason in free agency, which has given them flexbility on draft day. Las Vegas could draft one of several players and it would make sense.
Adding Graham to a defensive line that contains Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce could be a quality move by the Raiders front office.
