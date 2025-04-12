The Raiders Should Take Familiar Approach to NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders will again enter the NFL Draft in need of help at multiple positions. This was the case last season, but they did not have one of the top picks in the draft like they do this season. Still, last year's draft may have given the new Raiders front office the blueprint.
Last offseason, the consensus was that the Raiders needed an offensive lineman or a cornerback, as they were, and still are, thin at the positions. However, tight end Brock Bowers unexpectedly fell in the draft after a historic run on quarterbacks.
Not only did the Raiders not need a tight end, but they had also just traded up in the previous year's draft to select tight end Michael Mayer. Few tight ends in recent memory entered the league as decorated as Mayer. Still, the Raiders refused to pass up on the best player available.
Las Vegas should take a similar approach to this year's draft. They again need help along the offensive line and could still use a cornerback. They could use help at running back, as they have had the worst ground game in the National Football League over the past two seasons.
With the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Raiders can pick one of, if not the, top player at several positions this offseason, even if it is not the most pressing need.
The Raiders should take whoever they feel is the best player available when it is their turn to select. The beauty of it is that the Raiders' moves in free agency give them the flexibility to choose whoever their scouting department deems is the best fit for them.
While it is debatable who that player may be, the Raiders can also look to last season's draft haul to remind them that while they need help along the offensive line, talented offensive linemen can be found in any round in the draft.
The Raiders found two starting-caliber offensive linemen in the second and third rounds last offseason. They could draft another player to make an impact on their offense like Bowers in the first round and find multiple offensive linemen later on.
Las Vegas' most recent draft haul was one of the best the Raiders have had in the last decade. It should remind the Raiders' new front office that the Raiders can improve their roster in the draft without being held hostage by the current roster's specific needs.
