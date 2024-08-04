Max Crosby Has Created 'Welcome-to-the-NFL' Moments For Raiders OL
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this year’s NFL Draft desperately needing to add to a thin offensive line.
The Raiders' offensive line depth was nearly nonexistent entering the draft, but General Manager Tom Telesco was determined to fill out the starting and reserve offensive line depth this offseason.
After addressing the starting offensive line by resigning veteran center Andre James and confidently replacing tackle Jermaine Eluemunor with Thayer Munford, Telesco and the Raiders continued to address the offensive line by drafting tight end Brock Bowers in the first round and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round. Powers-Johnson received many first-round grades leading up to the draft.
However, the opposite was true for Raiders third-round pick Delmar “DJ” Glaze, who many draft experts believed the Raiders may have drafted too high. The Raiders believe differently, as not only did they need additional depth at the tackle position, but they also fully believe in Glaze’s upside and potential. They plan to develop Glaze into a significant contributor over the next few seasons. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce recently spoke about Glaze’s performance so far in training camp.
“[DJ Glaze] showed up,” Pierce said. “He showed up in a big way. I mean, didn't blink, didn't flinch. [Thayer] Munford went down, and he popped in there, and [the] first rep was against Maxx. Okay, that's always going to be tough. But as the practice went on, you just saw a guy growing.”
Last season, one of tight end Michael Mayer’s first plays in pads during training camp came against Crosby; this season, it was Glaze. Battling against one of the league’s best defensive ends has become a baptism by fire for Raiders rookies along the offensive line who need development. Coach Pierce says after Crosby properly welcomed Glaze to the league, the rookie offensive lineman quickly began learning the ropes and improving.
“But forget Tuesday. Since he's gotten here, he's just been Steady Eddy,” Pierce said. “He's been consistent in everything he's done. His approach to the game, he's taking it like a pro. He's learning from some of those veterans that we have in front of him.
“Doesn't say a lot, but he's out here working each and every day. And he gives us his best foot forward each and every day, you see it. You see growth and improvement. Now, does that translate onto the field? We'll still find out. But I think you have to be excited about where he's going and just his approach.”
