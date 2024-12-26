Maxx Crosby Bemoans Instability of Raiders Organization
Since Maxx Crosby joined the Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland) in 2019, the Silver and Black has been on unstable ground. They have had four head coaches and four general managers (including an interim).
Crosby has been one of the few constants, an All-Pro selection and perennial Pro Bowler with 59.5 sacks and 105 tackles for loss in 95 games across six seasons. His work ethic, personality, and play style have been the standard for the Raiders since they came to the desert.
"Mad Maxx" is the Las Vegas Raiders.
That being said -- the instability of the organization around him has justifiably frustrated him, as he mentioned on a recent episode of "The Rush" when discussing the current quagmire that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is facing with the Cleveland Browns.
"Years of inconsistency. It's new coaches every other year, and this and this and that and new teammates," he said. "There's been plenty of times where I'm like 'Damn, this [defensive line] is cold' -- and then I come back and every single of them is gone. You know what I mean? It's like, what the f---? You know what I mean? And then it's just on and on and on. There is a lot of things. So it's tough, bro, because I feel for Myles because he is in that same boat."
As mentioned, Crosby has been the only constant. Look at their 2019 NFL Draft class -- first-round defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell was an obvious bust. Running back Josh Jacobs looked like a franchise cornerstone after amassing 1,000 yards in three campaigns to go with a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022. Now, he's a Green Bay Packer.
The Raiders had a blossoming weapon in wide receiver Henry Ruggs before his tragic circumstances. A future Hall-of-Famer in Davante Adams, but that drama boiled over this season.
Consider the situation Crosby entered—an established franchise passer in Derek Carr and Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden. Now, Crosby's team is looking to draft a quarterback in the spring, and speculation on the future of head coach Antonio Pierce might be on his way out after just one entire season at the helm.
Crosby was clear about not wanting to be part of a rebuild. But reloading? That isn't much better, considering it has been the story of the Raiders throughout Crosby's tenure.
