Maxx Crosby Has Great Proposal For QB Prospects Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders
It is not a secret what the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest need is for the team. We have seen it play out this season, and it is not good.
The quarterback position for the Raiders has been the most glaring issue this season. The Raiders know they need a quarterback. After the season, Las Vegas will be addressing the position.
The Raiders will have money to spend next year. There are different ways they could address the quarterback issue -- they could sign a proven veteran, they could trade for a quarterback, or, the route most people think they will take is drafting a quarterback in the first round.
The 2025 draft class is full of what is expected to be a very talented class of quarterbacks. The Raiders missed out on a top quarterback prospect last draft, but in the 2025 Draft, Las Vegas will be all in with drafting a quarterback.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gave an interesting proposal about some quarterbacks who will likely go high in the 2025 Draft class on his podcast, "The Rush."
"He [Cam Ward] might go No. 1. It is between him and Shedeur [Sanders]," Crosby said. "100 percent, those two are the coldest ones. They train together. ... I like what Colorado is doing. They are cooking. And Miami is cooking. We need to have them after the season, get on our show, and bid on why they should be the first quarterback taken. I want that to happen on 'The Rush.' We will make that happen. ... I feel like it will be golden.
" ... Hopefully, one of them, I don't know, maybe one of them is going to be my quarterback. I cannot fully bully them. But at practice, you know what time it is. If you come to the Raiders, you will be hit as a quarterback in practice. So, your red jersey is all good. It is all love, but I will not hurt you. I will just let you feel it."
The Raiders will have to do their homework before making a decision on who to take in the 2025 Draft. But that talk is months away. The Raiders have a lot of season left before they start thinking about next year.
