Maxx Crosby Has Interesting Idea for the NFL's Divisions
The NFL has had its current divisions in place since 2002.
However, many questions have come up in the years since. Fans often question why the Dallas Cowboys play in the NFC East and why the Miami Dolphins play in the AFC East.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby suggested the NFL make an unprecedented change one of these years.
On the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, Crosby offered the idea of the league changing all divisions and randomly assigning teams to play different opponents.
The discussion came up while Crosby and his podcast hosts were discussing the confusing nature of the Dolphins playing the cold-weather teams in their division.
“You know what would be kind of dope?” Crosby asked. “If they just said, ‘F— it’ one year and just completely changed all the divisions. Just do a lottery, and f—ing randomly dropped that motherf—er. Who cares how far the flight – whatever. It comes with the game. Do it because they say it’s based off regions, but there’s teams from all over random spots in the same division already. You don’t want to put the Jets in the same division as the Chargers, but at the same time, if you just put the teams somewhat in consideration, drop it in the lottery, and just change the s— up. That would kind of be dope.”
Crosby said if one division would remain the same, it would be the AFC North. He also said the NFC North makes sense.
One of Crosby’s co-hosts, former NFL quarterback Brogan Roback, said the Dolphins should play in the NFC South, as it makes more sense regionally.
Crosby’s idea is a fun theory, although the league would not likely do it. There have not been any discussions to realign divisions in recent seasons, although it would make for more fun match-ups not often seen in the NFL.
This would mean the Raiders would play teams they do not often play twice a year, which could be exciting.
Creating as much parity and competitiveness as possible is always a goal for the league. While they would likely not make any monumental decisions like Crosby suggested, the idea certainly generates imagination.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
