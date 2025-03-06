Raiders Front Office Setting Tone with Crosby Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders started the offseason by hiring a new general manager and head coach. The Raiders are headed in a new direction after years of disappointing results. General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Caroll have their work cut out.
Arguably, the most significant issue plaguing the Raiders is a roster that lacks talent and depth in many positions. Because of this, Spytek will look to add veteran leadership this offseason in free agency, as Las Vegas has plenty of money to spend this summer.
While Spytek and the Raiders look to add new talent to the roster, they started their spending period by taking care of one of their own. The Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension, tying him to the organization for many more years.
"I think Coach [Pete Carroll] and I talked a lot about setting the tone for this new era of Raiders football, and I can't think of a better person to sit up here with and reward for what he's done, but with an expectation of what's coming. And we want to grow this to a place that people want to be," Spytek said after the team announced Crosby's extension.
"And when people like Maxx [Crosby], I mean, it's no secret, it hasn't been sunshine and roses around here forever, but when he makes a commitment to the Raiders like this, and he stands for everything Coach and I and this new staff, and everybody talks about, he signs up for it. I think that speaks volumes, and I hope it's noticed in our locker room. I hope it's noticed around the league. And our expectation is we want people to want to be here. We want people, once they get here, to want to stay here. And so, to us, it just made a lot of sense to get it done now."
By handling Crosby's extension and making it the first significant move of the offseason, the Raiders new-look front office made it clear that they will take care of the players that take care of them.
It may seem insignificant, but it is a big deal for a team looking to lure veteran free agents to sign with them this summer and in the future.
