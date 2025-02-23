REPORT: Raiders' Front Office Ready to Make a Splash
Until the Las Vegas Raiders upgrade their quarterback position, how they choose to do so will be their primary focus this offseason. The Raiders need help at multiple other positions and could need even more depending on how free agency plays out. Still, assuming they select the right quarterback and improve different areas of the offense, the draft gives the Raiders a chance to solidify the quarterback position for the next decade.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked the teams that are the best fit for Sanders, with the Raiders being the top choice. Sanders' arrival would help the Raiders in more ways than one. Edholm lists on-the-field and off-the-field reasons why Sanders makes sense for the Silver and Black.
"The Raiders need a quarterback. They could use some buzz. Tom Brady is a limited partner. Pete Carroll is the coach. And it’s Vegas -- c’mon. If there was ever a town built for the one of the flashier, more famous family names in football, it's this one. It just feels right, on a vibes level, anyway," Edholm said.
"Does it make sense football-wise? Maybe. The Raiders pick sixth overall, which should put them in range, and they own an extra third-round pick from the [New York] Jets in the Davante Adams trade to help get into better position if needed."
Edholm noted that the addition of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will play a significant role for a Raiders team that has had four offensive coordinators over the past two seasons. Kelly is a well-respected, offensive-minded coach who should help the Raiders' offense improve from being one of the worst in the league.
"New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also heaped big praise on Sanders prior to UCLA playing Colorado in 2023, when Kelly was head coach, and he did so again after the Bruins beat Sanders and the Buffaloes. Kelly values decision-making skills, accuracy, anticipation, and toughness in his quarterbacks, and those are arguably some of Sanders’ best traits as a prospect. The roster has plenty of holes, but it does feature hyper-productive tight end Brock Bowers, with whom Sanders could make magic while Vegas builds itself into a contender," Edholm said.
"It’s not hard to envision the Raiders being the team Sanders ends up with -- especially since they might not have to move at all. His draft standing should become clearer over the next two-plus months, but it’s not a stretch to think he will simply be available for them on the clock at No. 6."
