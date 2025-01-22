Maxx Crosby on Bears Landing Raiders HC Target Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a brutal blow on Monday afternoon when they discovered that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would take the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy rather than the job with the Silver and Black.
Many in Raider Nation hoped the offensive mastermind would take the job in Las Vegas and revolutionize the team’s stagnant offense, but Mark Davis and Tom Brady will now have to look elsewhere.
While he said he would not interfere with personnel decisions this year, defensive end Maxx Crosby did offer thoughts on the Raiders’ top coaching target choosing to go to the Bears.
He spoke about Johnson’s decision on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Not sure what happened, not sure how true everything was, I’m not going to lie, I was surprised,” Crosby said on Johnson and the Raiders job rumors. “It caught me off guard. It seemed like everything was trending in that direction. So, we’ll see. At the end of the day, I’m focused on where my feet are at, getting healthy, controlling what I can control, but we’ll see what all happens in general. So, definitely, it was a little curveball. I wasn’t expecting that.”
Crosby reiterated that he is leaving the personnel decisions to those in the front office.
“In years past, I’ve been very vocal,” he said. “I feel like the team, the relationships I have in the building, from old Raiders to current staff members, front office, I have relationships with everybody. It’s not like I’m trying to wiggle my way into being an owner of the team right now. I’m a player right now. So, that’s all that matters, just being a player. But I do care. At the end of the day, I feel like I’ve earned the right to have my opinion be heard; whether they take it into consideration or not, that’s on them. All I want to do is win. Everyone knows that; everyone knows how much I care.
"No, I’m not in there asking questions to the head coach in an interview, but I always like to know, like to be updated, I know a lot of people and have trusted people I know. At the end of the day, I want what’s best for the organization.”
The Raiders are still searching for a head coach and general manager, and we will update you with any new information we receive.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
