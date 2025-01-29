Maxx Crosby on Carroll Taking Over as Raiders' Coach
The Pete Carroll era has officially begun for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The excitement was palpable as Carroll and new general manager John Spytek introduced themselves to Raider Nation.
Also in attendance for the new regime’s introductory press conference: former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who played for Carroll for six seasons.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was at the press conference, too, and had the chance to meet his new head coach. Crosby has been through several coaches during his time in Las Vegas, and he hopes Carroll is around for the long haul.
Crosby spoke about the new era underway on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Just a ton of great energy in the room,” Crosby said. “It was finally good to talk to Pete. I got to talk to him before he got hired; he was actually here for an interview. I got to run into him and Mark [Davis] and got to chop it up with them, and then today, I got to spend a little more time with him. Not a ton, but we got to talk a little bit more and chop it up. Also, John Spytek, the new GM as well, he texted me right away when he got hired. We’ve had some cool conversations today; I got to meet their families and just hear kind of what the vision is and what the plan is moving forward. So, I got to hear a little bit. I’m looking forward to talking more. We could all sit down and do that; looking forward to that. It was great. Everybody aligned, even the new additions to the front office and ownership.”
It is difficult for coaches to establish winning cultures when they are fired every few years. Similarly, it is tough for players to develop when no consistent coaching staff is in place.
Carroll is one of the most successful coaches in the last fifteen years and knows how to establish the culture the Raiders have needed for years.
Crosby sounds thrilled to have Carroll and Spytek leading the Silver and Black. He and Raider Nation hope winning football returns to this organization.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
