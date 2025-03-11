Maxx Crosby On Maintaining Sobriety
Since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby knew that making it to the National Football League was not enough for him. He already had beat the odds of coming from a small town and playing his college ball at Eastern Michigan.
Crosby came to the league with a chip on his shoulder because he felt like he was disrespected coming out of the draft but he was grateful the Raiders took a chance on him.
Crosby began making noise when he stepped on the field for the Silver and Black. He came in wanting to be the hardest worker and the best player he could be. But one off-the-field decision helped Crosby become the player he is now.
On March 11, 2020, Crosby made the decision to enter rehab and become sober. Five years later, Crosby calls it one of the best decisions in his life.
"5 Years Sober. God is Great," said Crosby on X/Twitter.
" I remember the first, like March 11th when I went in there. Every day seemed like the longest day ever," Crosby told NFL Films. "Like I had no phone, I could not, everything was completely different. It slowed down and then when I was living I was like I did my 30 days I am going back home screw this. I am ready to go home. They were like no. Like, you are going to sober living, you are going to stay there until training camp."
"Putting yourself in a rehab alone is the hardest part. Admitting you have a problem but I was ready. I think it was 2 and a half months I end up staying there. You know looking back on it like that was something I truly needed because I was ready to go back to Vegas after the 30 days."
"That was the one thing I felt that was holding me back. The first year of sobriety was so hard and I went through so much mentality."
"I got my surgery we went back to Vegas and literally everything changed. Sat with a nutritionist, got with the strength staff, got with everybody. I am like listen I am not trying to be middle of the road guy or a good story. Oh he got sober in the league whatever. I am like I am trying to be the best, I am going to do everything I can to make it happen."
"In these past two years, I literally went from a middle of the road guy to an All-Pro and I still know I got room to grow."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.