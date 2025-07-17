How the Most Talented Raiders Stack Up Against the Competition
The Las Vegas Raiders have added several new pieces to their roster this offseason, but their most dependable returning player will set the tone for the team this season.
The Raiders defense has more than a few questions surrounding it this upcoming season, but there is one player that does not apply to.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players in the National Football League. He ranked Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby as the 31st-best player in the league.
"Injuries limited Maxx Crosby to just 12 games in 2024 after starting every game in each of the previous three seasons. The Las Vegas Raiders’ edge rusher finished with 45 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks," Austin said.
"Crosby’s advanced metrics were unspectacular, posting 27 defensive stops (30th among NFL edge rushers) and a 12.5% pressure rate (46th). However, he ranked ninth in pass rush win rate (20%).
"Crosby is the heart and soul of the Raiders’ defense, playing with a relentless motor on the edge. A former fourth-round pick, he’s exceeded expectations, racking up 59.5 sacks through his first six NFL seasons. He’ll look to back up the three-year, $106.5 million extension he signed this offseason."
Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby explained how things are different for the Raiders behind closed doors. Crosby and the rest of the Raiders hope the mass changes that were made this offseason will lead to additional wins this upcoming season.
"It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning. If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be," Crosby said.
"And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
