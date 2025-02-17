Potential Raiders QB Sanders is the Best Passer in the 2025 QB Class
Many are projecting that the Las Vegas Raiders will land University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with their first-round pick. Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Many see him going in the top five. If that is the case, then the Raiders will have to move up on the board to select Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders is coming off his best college season. He, along with his dad, Deion Sanders, has helped turn around the Colorado football program. Now, Sanders will try to turn things around for the team that decides to draft him.
Many are saying that Sanders's game is suited for the National Football League. The Raiders have a good chance to land Sanders because of the relationship he has with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. And Brady will have a huge say in who they pick for their next quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what scouts are saying about Sanders being the best pure passer in this 2025 draft class on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Many believe he is the best pure passer in this draft," said Carpenter. "Just pure throwing the football passer. He can hit the tight windows, he is on point, he is accurate, and he can deliver the ball to somebody in stride. You do not see receivers waiting for the ball to hit the."
"I was told he has tremendous timing. He knows when to release the football. He makes every throw with his arm ... With Shedeur, there is no throw anywhere on the field, anywhere, he makes every throw. Another one is he has played behind a lot of poor offensive lines, and he is tough. He has proven to be tough."
"Let us talk about his weaknesses ... He has more faith in his athleticism than the tape shows. One scout said he is not Patrick Mahomes. And because he is so athletic, he has too much faith in it and he got away with it against the level of competition at Colorado. He will get crushed in the NFL."
"One guy said to me, he plays a lot like he is Jayden Daniels. He [Shedeur] holds the ball too long ... I have not seen a quarterback hold the ball since we scouted Derek Carr out of Fresno State."
