Milestones Raiders' Davante Adams Could Reach in 2024-25
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is already approaching his 11th NFL season.
With each passing year, the six-time Pro Bowler continues to reach new heights in the record books. This coming season, he has a chance to reach some that are quite noteworthy.
They are as follow:
Career receiving yards
With another 1,000-yard receiving season, Adams would pass Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson for 34th all-time in career receiving yards. He would also pass Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson along the way.
Should Adams reach at least 1,300, as he did in the three seasons prior to last year, he would easily crack the top 30. He would pass Hall-of-Famers like Don Maynard and Michael Irvin and likely future Hall-of-Fame tight end Antonio Gates.
Career receiving touchdowns
Adams is just five receiving touchdowns from making the top 10 all-time. He would tie Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Steve Largent and Raiders legend Tim Brown at No. 10 with 100 career receiving touchdowns.
Hall-of-Fame wide receiver and former Raider Jerry Rice is the all-time leader with 197.
Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns two seasons ago with 14. Despite only scoring eight last year, he is still one of the best wide receivers in the league when it comes to delivering in the red zone.
Career receptions
Depending on where other active players end up in this category by the end of the 2024 season, Adams could move into the top 20 in career receptions. He is currently at 872, just 68 shy of Hall of Famer Art Monk at No. 20.
Rice leads this category as well, having brought in 1,549 receptions in his career. Brown is cureently seventh on the list with 1,094.
Adams has reached 100 receptions in five of his last six seasons, including the last four. Moving up to the top 20 should almost be a given for the star wideout.
At this point in his career, winning is what matters most to Adams. The statistical accolades are not as important, but if he plays at the elite level he has been known to this coming season, the aforementioned milestones will be inevitable.
