Mind-Blowing Trade Suggestion the Raiders Must Consider
The Buffalo Bills are 6-2, in first place in the AFC East, and currently are the fourth seed in the playoffs. The Bills undoubtedly have one of the best teams in the National Football League and are looking to make a deep playoff run this postseason. With the trade deadline looming, many believe the Bills will be buyers and that the Las Vegas Raiders could be sellers.
However, for a trade to be worthwhile, the player that's being traded has to be of value, usually significant value. This is especially the case when one team is looking to make a playoff push and the team, they are making a deal with knows their season will not result in a playoff berth. That is exactly where the Bills and Raiders are in their respective seasons, and it has led to endless trade scenarios being thrown around for the Raiders.
That continued to be the case, as Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News believes the Buffalo Bills should improve their defense by trading for arguably the second best player on the Raiders defense, linebacker Robert Spillane.
“The Bills should stay aggressive and try to fill their big hole on the second level with this other key defensive star in Las Vegas,” Iyer said.
While the Raiders will likely consider going into full rebuild mode at some point, trading Spillane has its pros and cons. Depending on how it is viewed, it has more pros than cons. However, it ultimately comes down to the Raiders and if they plan on paying Spillane the money he feels he deserves after a season and a half of very productive play.
Last season, Spillane played roughly 97-percent of the team's snaps and finished tenth in the league in tackles. This season, Spillane has played 511 snaps, or, 99.8-percent of the team's and ranks fourth in the league in tackles. He has undoubtedly been one of the best linebackers in the league over the last two seasons.
This means, the Raiders could desperately miss his presence on the field this season and beyond, as quality middle linebackers do not fall off of trees in the NFL. However, the Raiders have numerous holes that must be filled on their roster. As good as Spillane is, the team as a whole is still not very good. Trading Spillane, as crazy as it may seem, may not be that bad of an idea.
Considering his production over the last two seasons, the Bills would likely have to trade away relatively valuable draft assets to make the deal happen. The Raiders could use those picks to fill the gaps on their roster and potentially save money while doing so. The Raiders may be able to get multiple players for the same cost they will likely have to pay Spillane on the significant payday he has earned from the Raiders, or another team. Both sides could win in this trade. The Raiders could get multiple players, Spillane is all but sure to get a much bigger contract from another team than he likely would from the Raiders.
It is also worth noting that Spillane is in his final year with the Raiders. His productive play may have taken him out of range for what General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders are comfortable paying him. If this is the case, the Raiders owe it to themselves to get something in return for Spillane via trade, instead of letting him walk via free agency for no compensation.
However, the Raiders will have money to spend this upcoming offseason, too. Maybe some of the $100 million they will have in cap space will be set aside for Spillane. Only Telesco knows, which is why the trade must be considered.
