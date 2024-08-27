Minshew's Experience Will Prove Valuable for Raiders Early in the Season
The offseason and preseason are finally over, and the Las Vegas Raiders will soon take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the start of what the Raiders hope will be a much better season than last season. General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce have spent the offseason tweaking nearly every aspect of the team by bringing in multiple new coaches and players.
The Raiders also had a competition for the team's starting quarterback position between veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II and second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell. When announcing who won the team’s quarterback competition, Coach Pierce noted Minshew’s experience as one of the primary reasons the coaching staff picked him as the team’s starter. Coach Pierce also stated that Minshew gave the team “the best opportunity to get off to a fast start.”
As Coach Pierce enters his first season as a head coach in the National Football League, he aims to avoid many pitfalls the Raiders fell victim to last season, including getting off to a slow start. Last season, the Raiders got off to a 1-3 start, and they undoubtedly hope to avoid a similar start this season.
The Raiders start the season with consecutive road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. Then, they have two home games against the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Three of those four teams were among the league’s best defenses last season. Coach Pierce noted that this was not lost on the Raiders' coaching staff when they chose their starting quarterback to begin the season.
"I do everything in sections,” Coach Pierce said. “I mean, you're going to get the whole season. We want to get off to a fast start. want to, right? Got two games on the road, two at home, that's the first quarter of the season for us."
While O’Connell has unquestionably grown as a quarterback since last season, Minshew’s mobility and experience give the Raiders the best chance of success through the season's first four games. Minshew is entering his sixth year in the National Football League and has plenty of experience, having thrown for nearly 10,000 yards in 37 career starts. The Raiders brought Minshew in because he has performed well during his time in the league. As the Raiders look to start the season strong, they will depend heavily on Minshew and the experience he brings to the table.
