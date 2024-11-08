Multiple Raiders Receive National Recognition
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disappointing season after leaving training camp with high expectations. However, nearly has gone wrong for the Raiders, as injuries and a trade demand have derailed the season.
While the Raiders have had a subpar season collectively, many of their players have had productive seasons individually. Khaled Elsayed of Pro Football Focus recently released the Midseason Team of the AFC West, and the Raiders had multiple players on the list.
Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby was named one of the division’s top two edge rushers. The veteran defensive end has consistently played well, regardless of how the team is doing. Crosby has been one of the most productive and consistent players the Raiders have had over the last few seasons.
“Crosby just edges out Jonathan Cooper with his superior 72.5 pass-rushing grade,” Khaled Elsayed said.
While known for his pass-rushing abilities, Crosby’s presence and interior defensive line make it hard for opponents to run the ball to Crosby’s side. Opposing offenses have to concern themselves with Crosby weekly.
General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders hit big when they selected tight end Brock Bowers in the most recent NFL Draft. Bowers' addition has been a welcomed addition to an offense that struggles to move the ball and score points.
While the Raiders needed help at other positions, they wisely drafted the best player available and it has already begun paying off as Bowers is on a historical pace in multiple statistical categories.
“It’s pretty telling that this is the only division where we’ve opted for two tight ends,” Khaled said. “Bowers has hit the ground running as a rookie and already shown himself to be a threat in the passing game, ranking second among qualifiers with an 88.0 receiving grade.”
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was listed to the team as one of the best wide receivers in the division, which is high praise for a deserving but often overlooked part of a struggling Raiders offense. Meyers has also been one of the more consistent players the Raiders have had since he arrived last season.
“[Ladd] McConkey and [Jakobi] Meyers are having good seasons, with both recording receiving grades of 76.6 or better," Khaled said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.