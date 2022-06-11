Raiders Sign Final Draftee Defensive Tackle Neil Farrell Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr.

Huge news for the Silver and Black as they complete the signing of their entire 2022 NFL Draft class.

Farrell Jr. became the Raiders sixth and final draftee to officially sign with the team.

The signing was announced on Friday, the same day the Raiders extended wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year deal, worth $32 million.

Per the Raiders:

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A five-year letterman at LSU, Farrell Jr. appeared in 51 career games with 21 starts, totaling 143 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a graduate senior in 2021, he earned First-Team Defense All-America honors from Pro Football Focus after recording 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Farrell Jr. attended Murphy High School where he was a four-star recruit and rated as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the state of Alabama by Scout.com. He was a two-time All-Coastal Alabama First Team Defense selection, while also being selected to the 2015 and 2016 Class 7A First Team Defense All-State football teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

As he starts his NFL career, he will heavily depend on the veterans on the team, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, to get accustomed to the league.

The rookie, along with the Raiders fifth-round selection defensive tackle Matthew Butler, will be learning and competing for playing time in the upcoming season.

They both join an interior defensive group that has been revamped with plenty of notable acquisitions this offseason, including the signings of Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols.

The Raiders have been busy signing and extending a few of its players during mandatory training camps.

As mentioned before the Raiders extended Renfrow to a multi-year deal and last Wednesday, they came to terms with fellow fourth-round running back Zamir White.

