NFL Needs to Expand Rosters to Keep Players Healthy
As the National Football League grows, we are seeing more fans watch, and in turn, the game of football is growing all over the world. Instead of just being an American sport, now it is going worldwide. The NFL has had games being played overseas in Europe, and earlier this year, we saw the first game ever in Brazil.
The NFL likes it, but the players do not. This could be because of player fatigue. Or the time difference and the adjustments they have to make to be able to adapt to the time change.
The NFL has also talked about expanding the season to an 18-game season. One major thing the NFL will have to agree on with the players if they want an 18-game season is expanding the roster. Right now, an NFL roster could have 53 players.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed changes that need to be made in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It is a weekly thing now," Schopp said. "I see an example of it. We are going to keep them coming. One of the greatest arguments for expanding the rosters is to continue to develop players. There is no replacement for actual NFL game experience. We see that when you pull guys off the streets. Maybe they have a good game here or there. But how is it going to look a couple of weeks down the road, how it looks? Last year for the Dolphins in the playoffs, ridiculous. ... The problem is there is such a dramatic falloff. And the fall occurs because there are only 53 on the game-day roster. Three deeps at each position, plus four specialists, is not asking too much. It does not have to be this way. It should not be this way. This is the number one entertainment product in the country. ... It hurts the sport. It hurts the overall competitive integrity of it. And the players should be irritated about it because they want to win too. A lot of those guys want to win. They want the best for their team. ... Nothing good happens with 53-man rosters today. ... A lot of good can happen if they are expanded to three deep. Including your stars to stay healthier. You get a chance to develop more guys."
