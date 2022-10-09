NFL and NFLPA Agree to Modifications to Concussion Protocol

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association have announced in a joint statement the modifications of the league’s concussion protocol.

After a few weeks of scrutiny, and confusion following the outcome of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the league has decided to make the appropriate changes to help ensure the safety of the players.

Starting effectively, the protocols state if a player is diagnosed with ‘Ataxia’ by the club or neutral physician that is involved with the application of the concussion protocol, that player will be prohibited from returning from the game.

“While the investigation determined that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the Protocol as written, the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted.”

“As such, as has been done in previous cases, based on the advice of the parties’ respective medical experts, the Protocol will be modified to enhance the safety of the players. Specifically, the term ‘ataxia’ has been added to the mandatory ‘no-go’ symptoms.”

Ataxia is medically defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.

Tagovailoa was cleared to return to the game against the Buffalo Bills, after showing signs of abnormality of balance and stability.

In a short week, Tagovailoa was cleared of not having a concussion and was able to start Thursday’s night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was clear that he was experiencing ataxia on both occasions and should have been on the field.

Under the new protocols, Tagovailoa would have not been allowed to play.

Now moving forward, the Raiders will travel to Kansas City with a roster that saw a handful of players go down with a concussion.

