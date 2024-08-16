Nicolas Cage to Play Raiders Legendary Coach John Madden in Biopic
The late John Madden left a footprint on the game of football like no other.
Whether it have been his coaching, his career as a commentator or his iconic video game franchise, "EA Madden NFL," the legendary Oakland Raiders coach's legacy has touched the lives of just about anyone who has called themselves a lifelong football fan.
Now, Madden will be getting his own biopic.
Deadline Hollywood reported on Thursday that the great Raiders coach will be portrayed by Academy-Award-winning Hollywood star Nicolas Cage. The film will be directed by David O. Russell, who directed projects such as "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook," "I Heart Huckabees," "The Fighter" and, most recently, "Amsterdam."
“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” Russell said. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”
Further casting for the film will be revealed at a later date.
Madden led the Raiders to their first of three Super Bowl titles. He is the franchise's all-time winningest head coach.
The Hall-of-Fame coach served as the Raiders coach for 10 seasons, finishing each season with a winning record.
Madden passed in 2021.
The Raiders icon played at four different colleges -- Oregon, San Mateo, Grays Harbor and Cal Poly -- before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 21st round of the 1958 NFL Draft. After coaching stints at Hancock and San Diego State, Madden would be named the Raiders' linebackers coach in 1967 before becoming head coach two years later.
This film is going to be a must-watch for not only Raiders fans, but all football followers.
Deadline Hollywood's report comes just a day before the release of the latest edition of the Madden video game, "EA Madden NFL 25," which came out today.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.