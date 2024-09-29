NIL Benefits the NFL, Not College Football
Every day, we are seeing the impact that Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) is having on college football.
It still seems that college sports still have not figured out how to handle or how to make NIL benefit the players, coaches and schools as a whole. The new-school crowd likes it, but the old-school does not. They feel that it is taking away what traditional college football looks like.
Will we see more changes in the future to make NIL not have as significant an impact on college?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed NIL impacting college football still in a major way on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The fine line in the college football game. It is not there anymore," Carpenter said. "I think they are destroying college football. I think they are making pro football better.
" ... It might be a little too soon to tell. College football is gone. I call it college pro football. Because it is going to take a little time to find out how many people jump on the train. It is not college football anymore. There are a lot of guys getting paid. It is not semi-pro football because, at this time, almost everybody is in class. ... There is still a college element to it. ... Now you are starting to see it accelerate with Tennessee talking about how you got to pay a premium for your tickets for the talent fund. This is bad! The bigger issue to me is, this is college pro football. The ripple effect of that is not certain yet. We are seeing an initial ripple. We know what this guy is like handling money because he has some now. The first year, what is going to happen? What is going to happen when we have guys who are in their fourth years and have played for three schools? Well, there is going to be a track record. This guy you know, got into trouble with money, got in trouble with the law. It probably only happens in the NFL. ... I do not see any benefit at all to college football."
