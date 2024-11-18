Officiating Has Given the NFL a Bad Look This Season
In the NFL, we are starting to see a pattern. Every week we are talking about a missed call, a flag that should have been thrown, or the NFL referees not getting it right. This season has shown why the NFL needs to get more technology involved to get the simple calls right.
The referees late in games have held their flags on obvious calls. It is not a good look for the league. The officiating is making it hard on the NFL.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the NFL officiating on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Washington Commanders spot can you please help me," said Carpenter.
"I saw it live. I do not get it now. What is going on? Not good," said Schopp. "Steelers fans and Commander fans are probably rid off all the silly stuff about the NFL and officials this and that. Then, they see this play, where it is very clear the reception occurs and the guy is down here, but they spot the ball there. Where are the answers, they are not there yet. Very strange. Very little commentary about it on networks that cover the NFL. I do not think there has been any kind of answer from the officials and very little noise about this.
"It really does not make any sense to me. I saw it live, but I did not understand it. They are doing some kind of review after. They are not reviewing where the spot was. This is a horrible look for the NFL. This cannot happen. Whether the eye in the sky, the on-field official that we want, or New York, they cannot let this happen again. This spot was so determinative in the outcome of that game. Which was a Mike Tomlin special. The problem is, all it did was play into the worst of the worst conspiracy ideas, or some kind of like what in the world is going on with the officials. This is a mistake that should not happen, cannot happen, and will not happen when the NFL catches or leads by the way of technology. Let us hope it does not cost the Commanders anything they should have earned or deserved. I am looking for answers. Others are looking for an answer. How do you get a spot that wrong and do not fix it?"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.