One Raiders Coach Could Have a Huge Impact on Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders are in their bye week and are making moves. The Raiders were not happy with the way their offense has performed this season and fired multiple coaches this week.
The Raiders moved on from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangerello, and offensive line coach James Cregg.
The Raiders ranked last in offensive turnovers and rushing yards per game. The biggest stat that has Raiders can set a record for, not in a good way, is the turnover margin. The Raiders are minus-14 in that stat. Which ranks last as well.
These changes probably came too late in the season to turn it around. But it made sense to do it on the Raiders bye week. It gives the team a little bit more time to figure out who will take over playing calling and other offensive duties.
The Raiders coach who brings years of experience in multiple areas is Senior Offensive Assistant, Joe Philbin.
Philbin is in his first year with the Silver and Black.
Philbin was an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2007-2011, 2018, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers. Then he became a head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2015. Philin went to Dallas from 2020-2022.
As an offensive coach for the Cowboys, Philbin managed to have one of the best lines in the NFL. Even with dealing with multiple injuries in Dallas, he did not miss a beat. Philbin spent last season at Ohio State before making his return to the NFL with the Raiders.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Joe Philbin on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Joe Philbin is one of the most respected football names in the league," said Carpenter. "And this offense did not even look like Joe Philbin was a part of it. I think the firing of coach Cregg on the offensive line, sends a strong message. We know that coach Philbin has a tremendous background with offensive line ... I would expect him to have a much more significant role with the offense."
The Raiders offensive line will benefit by having Philbin take over the line duties. The Raiders will have an extra week to get these coach positions figured out.
