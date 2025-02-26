OSU's Jack Sawyer Talks Raiders' Chip Kelly
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for talent across the board this offseason.
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Raiders have already met with and evaluated several players.
Las Vegas was good on that side of the ball, but it must be better if it wants to be a playoff team in Pete Carroll’s first year.
Not only that, but the offense must be far better than it was last season. That’s why the Raiders hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the same role.
While he has not yet met with the Raiders, defensive end Jack Sawyer told me that it would be fun to be drafted by them and face Kelly’s offense in practice again.
“It would be awesome,” he said. “I love coach Kelly. He did a great job, and obviously, he got reimbursed for that, going to the Las Vegas Raiders. I wish him nothing but all the success in the world. He’s a great guy, great coach, and I’m happy for him.”
Kelly’s offense was excellent in Columbus last season. OSU had an elite passing game, led by quarterback Will Howard and wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.
The Buckeyes’ run game was also solid, featuring two NFL backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The Raiders may consider drafting one of those players, should they be available at the right spot.
Sawyer could be an interesting prospect for the Raiders in the second round if they want to bolster their pass rush and run defense. He posted 144 career tackles, 29 for loss, 11 passes defended, six forced fumbles, an interception, and 23 sacks in his career at OSU.
The Raiders have long sought an answer at defensive end across from Maxx Crosby. Sawyer has not met with Las Vegas, but tight end Brock Bowers did not last year, so that does not mean much.
Sawyer is projected to be a late-first-round pick, so it would be too early for the Raiders to take him at No. 6 overall but too late to take him in the second. However, anything can happen, and players can rise and fall in the months after the Combine.
