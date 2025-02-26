Michigan's Kenneth Grant Talks Raiders, Carroll
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating all prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, looking to improve their roster and compete next season.
The Raiders are healthy at defensive tackle, but it never hurts to add more talent in the trenches. This is one of the deepest defensive line classes in recent memory.
One player who stands out as a likely first-round pick is Michigan’s Kenneth Grant. The 6-foot-3, 339-pound Grant is one of the most unique athletic prospects in this class.
Grant confirmed to me at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium that he has met with the Raiders and enjoyed his meeting with head coach Pete Carroll and the staff.
“They’re all serious about their business,” he said. “They asked me questions and things like that. Just all about their business.”
Grant posted 69 total tackles, 12 for loss, 10 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and six and a half sacks in three seasons for the Wolverines.
The 2024 Third-Team All-American talked to me about his incredible athleticism and how it gives him an edge, rather than just being a run-stopper who can eat up space by taking on blocks.
“Just being able to move sideline-to-sideline,” he said. “A lot of guys, that’s what we strive for. Just hawking down, making plays, so that’s what you want out of your defensive line.”
The Raiders could deploy a dangerous defensive line with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge and Christian Wilkins and Grant on the interior. While it may take a trade-up to land Grant, it may be worth it if they feel his athletic traits will translate to the next level.
Grant also discussed how he tries to use his power, like Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants. He likes playing over the center or in the gaps on the interior.
Grant is the type of defensive lineman that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham covets: a large gap-control player who will be a plus run-stopper.
He will not be available by the time the Raiders pick in the second round, so they would have to package assets and move up.
Keep an eye on Grant over the next few months.
