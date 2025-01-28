Pat McAfee Praises Pete Carroll's Raiders Rules
The Las Vegas Raiders have now found their new head coach to lead the team on the field next season. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll last week and now the Raiders will turn to him to get the franchise back to finding success.
Carroll is coming off a year where we did not coach in the National Football League. And now he is back ready to roll in Las Vegas.
The Silver and Black know what they are going to get from Carroll. His track record says it all. Everywhere that Carroll has gone, he has been a winner. In his last head coaching job, Carroll took the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowls and won one.
Carroll made it clear in his introductory press conference that he is ready to win right now and is not looking to rebuild.
Former NFL Player Pat McAfee praised Raiders head coach Carroll on his simple and clear team rules on The Pat McAfee Show.
1. Protect the team. Be mindful of your teammates on and off the field. If you see them on the verge of making a mistake or doing something that is going to get them in trouble. the onus is on you to step in and correct the situation.
2. No whining, No complaining, No excuses. If it is raining, Carroll does not want to hear your gripes. Hey, it is a good opportunity to practice wet-ball drills. Look for the silver lining in every situation.
3. Be Early. That sounds simple, but it is a sign of respect. If you are stumbling into a meeting late, you are putting your time above the team's time. Have respect for the greater good.
"Those are three easy rules. Three good life rules" said McAfee. "I think the Raiders are in a good spot and that is why Pete Carroll has been brought in there, to change the culture. Pete Carroll's three-team rules, I love it ... Yes, I love these life lessons here from Pete Carroll. Easy to see why he has won basically everywhere."
It is simple and clear for the Raiders and Carroll, if you do not want to follow these rules you will not be here and part of this team.
