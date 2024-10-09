Pat McAfee Responds to Raiders Superstar Maxx Crosby
After a Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby was surrounded by media for his post-game availability. Amid the typical football answers to the typical football questions, Crosby used the opportunity to respond.
Former general manager and Raiders employee Michael Lombardi had appeared on the Pat McAfee Show days before and made some intriguing remarks that seemed to question Crosby's character and/or relationship with the Silver and Black.
The All-Pro edge rusher is never afraid to speak his mind. He said his piece.
"Saying something's going on, and they're speaking for me, saying I should be on the sideline when I got a high-ankle sprain," Crosby said after Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. "But the reality is I'm gaining yardage and trying to get right and get back on the field. Everybody knows my intentions, and they try to speak for me, when, s---, if you speak to me and you know what's going on, then we can have a conversation.
"But don't speak on my name when you don't know what the hell is going on. These guys know I'll take a bullet for them, everyone in this locker room, so when you got clowns talking, they get their one day of the week to go on the Pat McAfee Show and talk, talking about what we should do and he hadn't even been a general manager, you're a general manager for one year, so it's embarrassing. Don't speak for me. I'm gonna speak for my guys, and that's all I care about."
Crosby's words were not to be misconstrued as an attack on the Pat McAfee Show. Crosby and its titular host have a good relationship, which is why he made it clear that he was singling out the man who targeted him -- Lombardi. The host was relieved about it, as he said on the show.
"For those that listened to the answer you know, further than 45 seconds in, he goes, 'There's one particular guy who has one day in the week who's a former GM.' It's like okay, he's talking about Michael Lombardi, thank god," McAfee said. "I'm very happy that he's not just lumping us all into that thing, because Maxx Crosby fights for fun. I don't want to be on the wrong side of that guy. We are fans of Maxx Crosby."
