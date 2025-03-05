Will Carroll Sign His Former WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
Next up for the Raiders is free agency, it opens up next week. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
The team also has to think about what players they want to bring back that will be hitting the open market. They have key players that want to be back next season but it is not promised if they all will be on the Raiders next season.
Having Carroll as the Raiders' head coach has sparked talks about him potentially going after some of these former players. One player who will be interesting to watch is Tyler Lockett.
Lockett was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.
Carroll and Lockett spent numerous of years together when Carroll was the head coach in Seattle. And now Carroll will have a chance to bring him in and give the Raiders a veteran presence in the locker and on and off the field.
"I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!" said Lockett on X/Twitter.
"By moving on ahead of Lockett's final year under contract, the Seahawks are set to save $17 million, with $13.9 million in dead money from his prorated signing bonus," said NFL Network's digital content producer Bobby Kownack. "Taking that much money off the cap for 2025 was pivotal for Seattle, which was temporarily in the negative in cap space prior to the release of Lockett and a few other players the last few days."
Bringing in Lockett will likely not cost the Silver and Black much. Lockett can still be a good slot receiver. He knows the game and is one of the best at knowing how to read defenses.
