Will Carroll Reunite with Seahawks Star Metcalf?
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
Next up for the Raiders is free agency, it opens up next week. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
The team also has to think about what players they want to bring back that will be hitting the open market. They have key players that want to be back next season but it is not promised if they all will be on the Raiders next season.
Having Carroll as the Raiders head coach has sparked talks about him potentially going after some of these former players. One former player Carroll can go after is wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Carroll drafted Metcalf when he was the head coach for the Seattle Seahawks. They spent some time together in Seattle before Carroll was let go after the 2023 season.
On Wednesday it was reported that Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks.
"DK Metcalf and the Seahawks met today and the decision was made to pursue trade opportunities. Metcalf has one year and $18 million left on his contract, and any team giving up the type of compensation it would take to get him will likely want to do a new deal," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
Now Carroll can give his former team a call and see what they are looking for in a trade that will get Metcalf to Las Vegas.
Metcalf has been the Seahawks' top receiver since he was drafted and a top receiver in the NFL. He can make plays down the field and has the speed to break any play for a touchdown.
"We know how much Pete Carroll loves Metcalf, and there would be no problem with him fitting into the culture of Las Vegas," said NFL Analyst Marcus Mosher. "Giving up a second-round pick feels a bit steep, but a third-round pick probably wouldn’t get it done."
If the Raiders can land Metcalf in a trade, it can swing things in the Silver and Black's favor when searching for their next franchise quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.