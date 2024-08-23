Pierce, Raiders Happy to Have OT Kolton Miller Back
Much has been made this offseason about the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback competition, as well as Davante Adams’ presence and future this offseason. However, arguably just as important as the other issues surrounding the Raiders was the health of one of the offense's best players, offensive tackle Kolton Miller.
Miller is the best offensive lineman the Raiders have. He is also one of the best left tackles in the entire National Football League. Earlier this offseason, Pro Football Focus ranked Miller as the best 15th overall NFL Draft pick in the last decade, proving just how productive Miller has been since the Raiders drafted him in 2018.
The Raiders recently took Miller off the Physically Unable to Perform list, signaling the left tackle's return just in time for the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Antonio Pierce said he and the team are excited to have Miller back. He will undoubtedly play a large part in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s plans this upcoming season.
"I mean, it's that veteran presence,” Pierce said. “I think it's no different than what you heard Tre Tucker, Jakobi [Meyers], and all these other guys talk about when Davante [Adams] came back. When you got a left tackle with a presence and the ability like Kolton Miller – I ain't going to lie, I felt at ease yesterday watching big 74 go out there.
“But he's done a really good job, even on PUP, being around and being vocal. He took Jackson [Powers-Johnson] on his side and was really doing some things on the side with him, just getting his psyche and understanding, ‘Look, man, you're a rookie, everything doesn't work out the first year for you,’ and just bringing him along. But obviously, we're talking about one of the better left tackles in football and one of our better offensive players on our team."
Miller is one of the most dependable players the Raiders have had over the last few years in production and availability. He has played in at least 13 games every season he has been in the league and has been an anchor on the Raiders’ offensive line. The Raiders will need another productive year from Miller this upcoming season.
